Allegany County health officials on Thursday reported one new death due to COVID-19, while there were 11 new cases of the coronavirus reported.
The death increases the county’s total to 81, while there have been 2,868 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 2,708 recoveries.
There were 319 county residents in quarantine, down from 332 reported on Wednesday.
The county’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 1.6%, according to the listing by the state Department of Health on Thursday. The figure was listed as 1.1% on Tuesday and 1.2% on Wednesday.
In New York state, the number of people in hospitals due to COVID-19 fell 140 on Wednesday to 6,434, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.
Hospitalizations have been falling since climbing over 9,000 at times in January, and they’re down more than 900 over the last week.
A total of 1,258 people were in New York intensive care units with the coronavirus Wednesday, down 15, and 863 were intubated, up nine.
Another 114 people in the state died due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, increasing the state’s reported total to 37,556.
“We’re in a footrace between ongoing new infections and our ability to vaccinate as many New Yorkers as possible, and although we have vaccine distribution sites at the ready throughout the state, we’re limited by available supply,” Cuomo said in a press statement. “New Yorkers have already had huge burdens to bear, and we’re getting to the light at the end of the tunnel, but we need everyone to double down on the behaviors that make such a difference combatting this pandemic.”
The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus on Wednesday was 3.15%. That’s the lowest since Nov. 23 and it comes on a day when the state reported more than 215,000 test results.
The statewide positive rate’s seven-day average fell for the 41st straight day on Wednesday to 3.61%, according to Cuomo’s office.
In Western New York, the seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 3.32%, up slightly from Tuesday’s 3.12%