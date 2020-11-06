BELMONT — The Allegany County Department of Health reported Friday one new death of a resident due to COVID-19, pushing the county’s total to 19.
The county also reported a record one-day total of 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday — with 60 cases reported in the last two days pushing the county’s total to 488 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Since Oct. 1, the county has recorded 362 new cases, or slightly more than 74% of the county’s total.
There were 116 active cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Friday — 353 residents have recovered since the spring. There were 530 residents reported to be in quarantine or isolation on Friday, down five from Thursday.
County health officials also provided details regarding the 19 deceased residents — most were residents of nursing homes or care facilities — and the numbers of COVID-19 cases associated with care facilities in the county.
“We are sad to report to our residents and community a total of 19 deaths in Allegany County from COVID- 19,” a health department release stated. “Ten deaths are reported to be associated with the Houghton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Six deaths are reported to be associated with the Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (of Wellsville).”
The other three deaths are not related to one of these facilities and are from the Allegany County community, the department release stated. One death was reported in March.
There have been nine COVID-19 deaths in the last four days — 15 over the last two weeks.
Most if not all the 19 victims were elderly — the health department did not receive the ages of four of the deceased residents.
Eleven of the victims were women, ranging in reported ages of 71 to 100 (three of the women’s ages were not available). Ages of the eight men ranged from 71 to 89 (one man’s age was not reported).
In addition to the 10 deaths associated with the Houghton nursing home, the facility has reported 62 total cases of COVID-19 infection in residents, while 16 staff members have tested positive for the virus.
The Highland Park facility, in addition to the six deaths, has seen 27 cases of COVID-19 infection in residents, while 32 employees have tested positive.
Manor Hills Assisted Living of Wellsville has seen 33 cases of COVID-19 in residents and eight cases in staff. There have been no COVID-19 death associated with the facility.
Wellsville Manor Care Center and the Cuba Memorial Hospital Nursing Home have had no cases.
(ACDOH) was notified of positive cases of residents, positive cases of employees and deaths of positive cases from three of the five Allegany County nursing home and/or assisted living facilities.
All five nursing home and assisted living facilities have been working with the state Department of Health, which oversees all COVID-19 cases in healthcare facilities throughout New York. The role for the Allegany County DOH is to complete contact tracing for any COVID-19 positive employees from a facility.
“If you are named as a contact to any positive COVID-19 cases,” the county department statement read, “you will be notified by phone and given information on quarantine, symptoms to look for and procedures you must follow to keep you, your family, friends and neighbors safe from COVID-19.”
For questions about a family member residing at a facility in the county, the health department recommends calling Highland Park at (585) 593-3750, Manor Hills at (585) 593-9800; or Houghton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center at (585) 567-2207.
For general COVID-19 questions, call the county department at (585) 268-9250.
The health department is offering free drive-up COVID-19 rapid testing on Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday.
Residents must have pre-registered for Friday by noon on Thursday, but they may pre-register for Wednesday by noon on Tuesday. Call (585) 268-925 to pre-register — leave a message and the health department will return the call.
No unregistered people will be accepted for the drive-up testing. People arriving for testing must not bring other individuals in their vehicles who are not getting tested — and no pets allowed.
Residents arriving for testing must be prepared to return directly home and go into isolation or quarantine after a positive test.