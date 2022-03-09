OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported the third COVID-19 death this month on Wednesday, a 73-year-old man.
It was the county’s 245th death in the two-year pandemic and the 35th death this year.
There were 42 new cases of the coronavirus diagnosed on Wednesday, pushing the total since March 2020 to 17,903. The county has recorded 6,065 cases since Dec. 31 when there were a total of 11,838 cases.
There are currently 100 active cases, as the number of new cases continues to trend downward.
The southeast part of the county has reported 2,602 cases this year for a total of 8,258. There have been 3,552 cases in the southwest including 1,216 this year, 3,542 in the northeast including 1,332 this year and 2,551 in the northwest including 915 since Dec. 31.
There have been a total of 9,377 women diagnosed with COVID-19 including 3,158 this year and 8,256 men including 2,637 this year.
Wednesday’s seven-day average positivity was 5.17%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID Tracker for Cattaraugus County. That is a 0.15% decline from the previous seven-day period.
There have been 71 new cases over the past seven days, down 24.4% from the prior seven days.
Fourteen of the new cases were people who were vaccinated and 28 were unvaccinated people.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
To receive free test kits from the federal government go online to: https://www.covidtests.gov/ Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.