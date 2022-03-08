OLEAN — Cattaraugus County recorded its 244th death from COVID-19 on Tuesday, a 65 year-old man.
There were also 21 new positive test results announced as the Omicron variant continued a downward trend in new cases in the county that began in late February.
The average positivity over the past seven days is 4.65%, down 0.31% over the previous seven-day period, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Tracker for Cattaraugus County.
There have now been 17,861 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus in the past two years — 6,023 this year, 9,287 in 2021 and 2,551 in 2020.
Of the 244 deaths, 34 have occurred this year, 166 in 2021 and 50 in 2020.
Over the past seven days, there were 75 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the county, down 16.67% from the previous seven days.
The 69 cases reported in men so far this month brings the two-year total to 8,505 men. There have been 81 new cases involving women this month. They now total 9,358 cases.
The county health department reported cases in the southeastern part of the county now total 8,235 including 65 cases this month.
In the southwest there are 3,539 cases including 25 new cases this month, 3,541 cases in the northeast including 29 new cases and 2,546 in the northwest including 29 new cases.
The 21 new cases reported on Tuesday included eight residents who were vaccinated and 13 who were not vaccinated.
Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said there are now 40,058 residents who have completed their vaccine series and 43,338 people with at least one vaccine dose. There is 65.5% of the 18 and older population and 56.4% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
The CDC reports 8,695 residents age 65 and older, about 70.8% are fully vaccinated and boosted.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
To receive free test kits from the federal government go online to: https://www.covidtests.gov/ Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.