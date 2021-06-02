OLEAN — There was only one new COVID-19 case reported by the Cattaraugus County Health Department on Tuesday, while no new cases were reported in Allegany County.
In Cattaraugus County, the health department was following 35 active cases, 14 residents in hospitals and 94 in contact quarantine.
The county’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 1.4%
The total number of residents diagnosed with the coronavirus inched up to 5,710. The southeast corner of the county leads in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases with 3,069, or 53.7% of the total. There have been 1,089 cases in the northeast part of the county, 801 in the southwest and 691 in the northwest.
There have been 3,048 women diagnosed with the virus and 2,662 men.
Thirty-four percent of county residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccinations and 40.2% have had their first dose.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Vaccination registration and appointments for people age 18 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or through the county’s Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
In Allegany County, with minimal new cases, there were only 93 residents in quarantine. The county’s seven day average for positivity in testing was at 1%.
In New York state, COVID hospitalizations were down Tuesday to 1,007, their lowest point since Oct. 21.
“The people of New York did it,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday. “It was their behavior. It was their sense of community. It was their unity that actually turned everything around.”
The state confirmed 431 new Covid cases Tuesday and reported another 71,019 test results. The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus was 0.61%.
Another 11 people in New York died Tuesday due to COVID, increasing the reported statewide death toll to 42,734.
Cuomo’s office reported that more than 53% of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine so far and more than 46% have received all required doses.
