Cattaraugus County again saw only one new case of COVID-19 over the weekend while New York state saw its positivity rate drop below 0.30% for the first time since the earliest days of the pandemic.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office reported Sunday that the statewide seven-day average for positivity was 0.38%, a rate that has declined for 76 consecutive days. Overall hospitalizations in the state on Saturday dropped below 500 for first time since Sept. 22, while the four COVID deaths statewide on Saturday was the lowest reported since Sept. 28.
The governor reported that the state’s vaccination rate as of Saturday was 70.9% — past the 70% threshold that pandemic experts have said would result in herd immunity, although not every county has reached that mark.
“New Yorkers have done an incredible job beating back the virus and thanks to their determination, we have been able to begin getting back to normal,” Cuomo said in a news release. “However, make no mistake, we are not out of the woods yet and in order to protect the progress we have made, we must build on it.”
Cuomo said “every shot in the arm brings us a step closer to defeating COVID once and for all and that’s why it’s so critical for everyone to get vaccinated.”
In Cattaraugus County, the single new case was reported on Saturday — the county had not issued a report of testing on Sunday as of the evening.
As of Saturday, there were only four active cases of COVID-19 in residents, with one resident hospitalized and 12 in quarantine. The county’s seven-day average for positivity in testing was 0.3%.
Nearly 42% of county residents have received at least one dose of vaccine.