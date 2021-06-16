OLEAN — There was only one new COVID-19 case reported Wednesday by the Cattaraugus County Health Department, while Allegany County reported two new cases.
The hospitals in Olean and Bradford also announced eased visitor restrictions on Wednesday.
So far this month there have been 18 county residents reporting positive COVID-19 tests. The new case was a woman from the southwestern part of the county.
There have now been 5,721 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus and 5,611 people who have recovered. There have been 107 deaths of county residents from COVID-19 since April 2020.
Health department staff are following three active cases, one person who is hospitalized and 16 in contact quarantine.
Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said Wednesday’s positivity was zero again. The seven-day rolling average was 0.2% and the 14-day average was 0.3%.
By comparison, the state’s positivity on Wednesday was 0.35% and the seven-day average was 0.4%, both of which are higher than the county.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10.
Watkins said that 28,792 residents have completed their vaccine series, with 31,924 people having received at least one vaccine dose. There are now 50.7% of the 18 and older population with at least one vaccine dose and 41.5% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
The health department’s Vaccine Call Center’s number is (716) 701-3777.
Vaccination registration and appointments for people age 18 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info.
TWO NEW COVID-19 cases were reported in Allegany County, bringing the total to date to 3,605.
Of the cases reported to date, 3,540 have recovered, county officials reported. State Department of Health officials report 87 deaths among county residents.
County officials report 34 active quarantines or isolations, with 13,189 such orders issued to date.
OLEAN GENERAL HOSPITAL and Bradford Regional Medical Center increased visiting hours to noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, although visitors must still wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.
“While we’re pleased the vaccination rate in Pennsylvania and New York has reached a level where Gov. Wolf and Gov. Cuomo felt restrictions could safely be lifted, as a hospital system, we will continue to practice safety measures to protect our patients and the community,” said Jeff Zewe, president and CEO of the hospitals.
BRMC and OGH will continue to allow two visitors for the duration of the inpatient’s stay, as determined by the patient. Visitors may rotate but two visitors per patient will be allowed in the room.
Visitors must remain in the patient’s room for the duration of their visit. Visitors should have identification, must be 12 years of age and will be screened for COVID symptoms including a temperature check prior to entering the hospital.
Dialysis patients may have one support person wait in a designated waiting area. Obstetrics patients will be allowed two support persons and one designated doula during the stay. Pediatric patients will be allowed two support persons during the stay.
Emergency department patients will be allowed the same one visitor during the triage phase and in the patient room during the ED stay.
Visitation will not be permitted for COVID/COVID suspected patients, the hospitals’ behavioral health units, outpatient testing/physician practices.
Exceptions will be made, on a case-by-case basis, for end of life/palliative care and other special circumstances as determined by the nurse manager.