The Cattaraugus County Health Department was notified of its 137th confirmed case of COVID-19 on Friday, while Allegany County had no new reported cases.
Cattaraugus County’s active positive COVID-19 caseload is now five, as there are now 128 residents who have recovered from COVID-19.
The latest case is a female resident who lives in the southwest corner of the county who denies any significant travel history. She is a healthcare worker who developed cough, chills, body aches, headaches and loss of smell.
The health department reports she admits being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person and was tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Her test results on Thursday indicated that she was positive for the virus.
The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with and the places that they have visited.
NEW YORKERS CAN BOWL
Bowling alleys across New York will be allowed to open Monday after a five-month shutdown, while the state will issue rules Monday detailing steps gym owners will have to take to open their businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that bowling center owners will be required to limit capacity to 50% and bowlers will have to stay at their assigned lanes.
Food and alcohol service will be permitted, but only by wait service at individual lanes.
Bowling alleys were one of the last business activities singled out for closure as New York state reopens from the pandemic shutdown. Some bowling alley owners had complained they received no new guidance from the state this month.
A petition asking Cuomo to allow bowling centers to reopen gathered more than 7,600 signatures across the state.
Cuomo’s comment on gyms in the briefing came only a week after the governor said gyms across the state will remain closed indefinitely because they’re considered a “dangerous activity” during the pandemic.
The governor did not say when he anticipates gyms will be allowed to reopen, only that the state would issue rules on Monday.
STATE UPDATE
A rate of 0.85% of Thursday’s COVID-19 tests were positive, the seventh straight day of reported positives under 1%, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office reported Friday.
A total of three people died of COVID-19 on Thursday.