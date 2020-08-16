OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported over the weekend the 138th confirmed case of COVID-19.
The department’s active positive COVID-19 caseload was six, as there are 128 residents who have recovered from COVID-19.
No new cases were reported by Allegany County, where there have been 84 total cases.
The latest Cattaraugus County case is a male resident who lives in the southeast corner of the county who denies any significant travel history. He reported being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person and shortly thereafter he developed congestion, sore throat and headaches.
He was tested for COVID-19 on Thursday and his test results on Aug. 14 indicated that he was positive for the virus.
The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with and the places that they have visited.
The department states: “We continue to ask our residents to hunker down, and avoid any non-essential travel, especially to areas where there is community wide spread of COVID-19 otherwise, you place your family and other Cattaraugus County residents at risk. If travel is necessary, please wear a homemade cloth face mask while in public and maintain social distancing, at least 6 feet away from other people.”
Health officials reiterate that any resident who experiences fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches should contact their health care provider (avoid going directly to an urgent care facility, or the emergency room before calling).
Residents should wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom, coughing, sneezing or blowing one’s nose. If soap and water is not available, use an alcohol based sanitizer that contains a minimum of 60% alcohol.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, especially with unwashed hands. Disinfect commonly touched surfaces with a cleaner that is approved by the EPA against COVID-19.
Finally, in an effort to determine the prevalence of the virus in our community, any resident interested in getting a swab test can register for a test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.
NEW YORK UPDATE
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday morning that with 77,692 Covid-19 test results reported to New York on Saturday, there have now been more than 7 million tests conducted statewide.
Of those new tests, 607 — or 0.78% — were positive. That keeps the state’s rate of positive tests below 1% for the ninth-straight day. In Western New York, 0.9% of reported tests were positive, down from 1.3% on Friday.
Both figures are far below the rate of 5% or less that Cuomo said a region must maintain for schools to reopen this fall.
Six deaths from COVID-19 were reported statewide Saturday, while five were reported on Friday.The state’s confirmed total deaths stand at 25,250.
Total hospitalizations sit at 527 people, up four from the day before.
On Saturday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,170 bars, restaurants and other establishments in New York City and Long Island and found 33 places not in compliance with state requirements. Violators were located in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens and Nassau County.