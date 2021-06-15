BELMONT — One new COVID-19 case — the first since Friday — was reported in Allegany County on Tuesday as the county’s vaccination rate remains lower than that of 48 states.
The new case, according to the Allegany County Department of Health, brings the total for the county to 3,603 since the pandemic began. Of those, 3,540 have resulted in recoveries. State officials report 87 deaths among county residents to date.
Officials also reported 31 active quarantines or isolations. To date, 13,185 such orders have been issued.
THE COUNTY remains the worst in the state for vaccine distribution, and one of the worst in the country.
To date, 15,074 county residents have been fully vaccinated — 32.5% of the county’s population, compared to 49.6% of the state’s population. Of the locals, 68 received their completed series between Monday morning and Tuesday morning.
A total of 16,914 residents have received at least one vaccine dose. The county health department has been responsible for 6,300 of the first doses and 5,347 of the second doses distributed. The state, area health care providers and pharmacies, and out-of-county clinics have been responsible for the remainder.
New York ranks 10th in terms of having all residents vaccinated, with 49.6% of all New Yorkers — 60.6% of all adults — having a completed vaccine series. Across the state, 55.9% of New Yorkers — and 67.6% of all adults — have received at least one dose.
Vermont leads the nation for having 61.9% of all residents vaccinated, while nine states report more than half the population has been vaccinated.
However, if Allegany County were a state, it would have the third-lowest completed vaccination rate in the nation. Only Alabama and Mississippi have lower rates.
The only county in the state with fewer than 50% of adults with at least one vaccine dose is Tioga County, at 49.2%.
The next round of community clinics in Allegany County includes:
- June 23 — Fillmore Fire Hall, 3-5 p.m. Second dose July 21.
- June 30 — New Hudson Fire Hall, 4-6 p.m. Second dose July 28.
- July 7 — Whitesville Fire Hall, 4-6 p.m. Second dose Aug. 4.
Call (585) 268-9250 and press option 4 to register.
For more vaccine opportunities, visit www.alleganyco.com/departments/health.