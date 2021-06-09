BELMONT — Allegany County marked its 3,600th COVID-19 case on Wednesday with just one new case.
One new case was reported by the Allegany County Department of Health on Wednesday, with 3,525 recoveries. State health officials report 87 deaths to date.
The county broke 100 cases on Sept. 18 — six months after the first case was reported. The 1,000th case was reported Nov. 26, or a little over two months later. The 2,000th case was reported 38 days later, on Jan. 6. The 3,000th case was reported March 12, or 65 days later. Ninety days have passed, with 600 cases reported.
Four new cases were reported on Wednesday for Tuesday’s tally, as the county did not update its COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday due to staff availability.
Officials reported 134 active quarantines or isolations, with 13,182 reported to date.
The state Department of Health reported Wednesday that the county continues its streak as having the worst COVID-19 vaccination record in the state.
Officials reported that 31.7% of county residents have received a completed vaccine series — far below the statewide number of 47.9%.
To date, 35.9% of residents have received at least one dose — the lowest in the state by several points — or 42.9% of adults. All three of the county’s figures increased by 0.1 percentage points, while the state tally rose by almost half a percent overnight.
The county Department of Health reported it has given 6,248 first doses and 5,326 second doses, with other doses in the county given by governments in other counties or by private providers.