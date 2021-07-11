HIMROD (AP) — One person was killed and four people were hurt Saturday when a speed boat flipped over in New York's Finger Lakes region.
Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said the boat was traveling on Seneca Lake “at a fast speed when it made an abrupt turn" and capsized around 5:20 p.m.
All six people aboard the boat, described as a 45-foot high-performance speed boat, were thrown into the water. Passenger Cynthia Stuck, 65, of Waterloo, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Four people in the boat were treated for internal injuries at area hospitals. The driver of the boat was taken to a hospital, but received no treatment, authorities said.
The accident happened near Himrod, about 25 miles (41 kilometers) northwest of Ithaca and about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Watkins Glen.