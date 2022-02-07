BELMONT — County and state health authorities reported one new COVID-19-related death on Monday as new positive case counts appear to be declining.
The Allegany County Department of Health and the state Department of Health each reported one new COVID-19-related death on Monday, but it was unclear if they referred to the same person.
County health officials, who track deaths occurring in the county’s borders, reported a 90-year-old woman passed away. The report was the 91st reported by the department.
State health officials, who track deaths at state-licensed facilities like hospitals in nursing homes, also reported one death on Monday. To date, 145 county residents have died in licensed facilities across the state, while 88 have died in facilities in the county.
County death results typically lag state reports by several days.
To date, 9,877 cases have been reported, including 55 on Thursday, 67 on Friday, 34 on Saturday and 14 on Sunday. County-reported figures include data from at-home positive tests, while state figures are solely for laboratory-reported tests. State officials reported 18 cases on Monday, with a total of 8,504 reported since the pandemic began in March 2020. In the past seven days, an average of 10.7% of laboratory tests were positive.
State officials reported 49.4% of county residents have received at least one vaccine dose — the lowest rate in the state for almost a year. Of adults, 56.7% have received at least one dose. Among all residents, 45.8% have received a full vaccine series.
By comparison, 80.4% of New Yorkers have received at least one dose, including 91.1% of all adults. The fully vaccinated include 72.3% of all New Yorkers, including 82.3% of adults.
COUNTY HEALTH OFFICIALS reported Monday that they will be distributing COVID-19
Antigen Home Test Kits to help detect the disease. Some masks and hand sanitizer will also be
available on a first come, first serve basis. Each kit contains two antigen home tests, and one kit will be distributed per person, per car with a maximum of two kits per car.
Three clinics will be held Saturday, including:
- 9-10 a.m., Wellsville Fire Hall, 40 S. Main St.
- 11 a.m.-noon, Alfred Fire Hall, 4 S. Main St.
- 2-3 p.m., Houghton Fire Hall, 9750 Route 19.
Call the Allegany County Department of Health at (585) 268-9250 for more information.