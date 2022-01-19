Another COVID-19-related death was reported in the county on Wednesday, as well as 94 new infections.
Allegany County Department of Health officials reported Wednesday that an 86-year-old woman was the 90th resident whose death has been attributed to COVID-19 and complications.
State Department of Health officials, tracking deaths in state-licensed facilities, report 140 deaths among county residents, and 85 deaths in facilities in the county. The state does not release data based on deaths at other sites, such as at home or in hospice care. County officials, however, track deaths in the county regardless of site, but are generally not informed of deaths of county residents in other counties.
The total case count in Allegany County grew by 94 on Wednesday, bringing the total to date to 8,564. Of cases reported through home testing, seven were under age 10; 10 were ages 10-19; one was 20-29; five were 30-39; 11 were 40-49; and five were 60-69.
“It is important to get your COVID-19 vaccination and/or booster and many providers across Allegany County are providing vaccinations,” health officials said in a statement. “If you are looking for a vaccination location, go to www.alleganyco.com, see the Allegany County Department of Health Facebook page, visit www.vaccines.gov, or call the Allegany County Department of Health at (585) 268-9250 for more information.”
The state reported Wednesday that 48.9% of county residents have received at least one dose, including 56.3% of adults. Across the county, 45.1% of residents have received a completed vaccine series.
Since April 2021, the county has seen the lowest vaccination rate of any county in the state. By comparison, 79.5% of state residents have received at least one dose, including 90.3% of adults. Those with completed vaccine series include 71% of New Yorkers, including 81.4% of adults.
County health officials also asked residents to take advantage of a federal program offering up to four free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government. The tests are completely free and orders will usually ship in 7-12 days. Officials said to visit www.covidtests.gov in order to place an order, and call the health department with questions at (585) 268-9250.