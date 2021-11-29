OLEAN — Another Cattaraugus County resident died from COVID-19 on Monday and 87 new cases were reported by the health department.
The death of a 68-year-old man on Monday was the 176th of the pandemic in the county.
There have now been a record 37 COVID-19 deaths in November and a record number of cases — 1,881 — with Tuesday remaining.
This month broke the old record number of deaths, 30, set back in February. Until this month, December 2020 had the record number of cases, 1,427.
As case levels and deaths in the county remain high, the new variant, omicron, is somewhat concerning, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director, said. It is what is not known about this newly discovered South African variant that is concerning.
The unknowns include its transmissibility, whether it can evade human immune systems — those who are vaccinated and those who have survived COVID-19, and if it is resistant to vaccines.
“For those who are on the fence, it is another reason to get vaccinated,” Watkins said.
“We’ll continue to see these variants around the globe,” Watkins predicted. “A lot of rich nations have a majority of their populations vaccinated. Those in the smaller, poorer countries have been left out. We should increase vaccinations in these poor countries.”
The Cattaraugus County Health Department will offer a large number of vaccination clinics in December, as it has in November, Watkins said. Walkins are often accepted.
The health department held a public vaccination clinic at the county fairgrounds in Little Valley in the morning and continued in the afternoon at Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School in Cattaraugus where the Pfizer vaccine was administered to children ages 5-11 with parental permission.
Cattaraugus County has vaccinated 61.2% of its 18 and older population and 51.7% of the entire population.
“We did 75 in Little Valley today and more later at the school,” Watkins said. Tuesday we’re having a clinic at Bethany Lutheran Church in Olean from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Monday’s daily positivity was 7.4% and the seven-day rolling average was 11.7%.
Western New York’s seven-day positivity rate is 10.2% compared to a statewide average of 4.1%. Three other regions, the Mohawk Valley, Finger Lakes and North Country, have rates between 9% and 10%.
“We are trying to hold steady with our positive cases,” Watkins said. “The governor announced elective surgeries would be restricted as of Friday.”
Watkins said Olean General Hospital is taking the brunt of this high rate of COVID-19 transmission in the county.
“When there are no beds available at Olean General, they are on delay at the emergency room.” With some Buffalo area hospitals also reporting no available beds due to high COVID-19 numbers, Watkins asked, “Where do our residents go? I don’t know if this is sustainable for very long.”
There have been 122 cases of COVID-19 since Friday and three deaths — two on Saturday and one on Monday.
Fifty of the cases since Friday were in the southeast part of the county where there have now been a total of 4,880 cases.
There were 30 cases each since Friday in the southwest and northeast where there have now been 2,021 cases and 1,885 cases respectively. The northwest had 12 new cases for a total of 1,408.
Seventy-one of the cases were women, who now represent 5,394 cases and 31 were men, who now have a total of 4,800 cases.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: