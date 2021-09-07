OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 between Monday and Tuesday, as well as one new death.
A total of 96 new cases have been reported since Friday. There have now been 6,366 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus with 113 deaths.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county’s public health director, said Tuesday’s positivity was 10.2%, the seven-day rolling average was 7.2% and the 14-day average was 6.5%.
Health department staff are now following 248 active cases, 17 residents who are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 688 who are in contact quarantine.
The southeast part of the county has recorded 3,309 cases, or 52% of the total, the northeast 1,207 cases or 19%, southwest 1,056 cases or 16.6% and northwest, 794 cases or 12.5%.
There have been 3,387 women diagnosed with COVID-19 and 2,979 men.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
Watkins said 32,931 residents have completed their vaccine series and 35,881 people have received at least one vaccine dose.
There are 56.3% of the 18 and older population and 46.7% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10.
Watkins said the county’s daily tracker at https://cattaraugus-county-coronavirus-response-cattco.hub.arcgis.com/ provides local COVID-19 data.
ACROSS NEW YORK, nearly all counties are seeing “high” transmission of COVID-19, with the highest case rates in Upstate New York.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 59 of the state’s 62 counties are in the red zone, or areas showing “high” spread of the virus. Only Columbia, Wyoming and Yates counties are seeing “substantial” (orange) spread.
The CDC recommends masks indoors in all counties with “substantial” or “high” Covid spread, regardless of vaccination status. Areas seeing a case rate of at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people (or an 8-9.9% positivity rate) in the past 7 days are considered “substantial” spread, and areas with at least 100 cases per 100,000 people (or at least a 10% positivity rate) in the past 7 days are considered “high” spread.
Five counties in Upstate New York currently have the highest case rates in the state, with at least 300 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days. According to the CDC, Tompkins County is reporting 409.08 cases per 100,000 residents over the past week — a 139% increase — followed by St. Lawrence County (355.99), Franklin County (315.86), Cayuga County (313.41) and Fulton County (305.34).
No other county in New York has a case rate above 265.
On Monday, the state’s positivity in testing for the virus was 3.99%, while the seven-day average was 3.27%.
There were 2,356 (up 22 from Sunday) New Yorkers hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 507 (down 12 from the day before) in ICUs.
There were 35 new deaths reported in the state Monday — total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC were at 55,768.