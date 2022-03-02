OLEAN — A 243rd fatality related to COVID-19 was reported in Cattaraugus County on Wednesday.
The Cattaraugus County Department of Health reported that one death and 25 new COVID-19 cases were identified. To date, 17,762 cases and 243 deaths have been reported.
The state Department of Health reported 6.1% of test results reported Tuesday were positive, and 3.6% on average have been positive over the last seven days. Of the cases reported Wednesday, four were through at-home testing.
State officials reported that Olean General Hospital saw 46% of beds available on Wednesday, averaging 36% over the past seven days. The ICU saw 17% of beds available on Wednesday, averaging 5% available over the past week.
Across the county, 56.3% of residents have received at least one vaccine dose, including 65.4% of adults. Officials reported 52% of residents have received a completed vaccine series.
By comparison, 81.2% of New Yorkers have received at least one dose, including 91.8% of adults. Those with full vaccine series account for 73.2% of the state.
The county health department is hosting vaccine clinics on March 19 at the Jamestown Community College, Olean campus. The Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna clinics will be held from 10 a.m.-noon. The clinic for those ages 5-11 will be held 12:30-2 p.m.
Walk-ins are welcome. Registration may also be completed online at www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info. If you have trouble registering or questions concerning COVID-19 vaccines, call the health department at (716) 701-3398.