BELMONT — Another COVID-19-related death and 133 new cases were reported over the weekend by state and Allegany County officials.
State officials reported one new fatality on Monday, marking the 123rd among county residents at state-licensed facilities since the pandemic began. Officials report 71 deaths at such facilities in the county.
The county saw its lowest death count in weeks. The week ending Sunday saw no new recorded deaths, while the prior week saw three and the week before nine.
The Allegany County Department of Health reported 133 cases between Friday and Monday, bringing the total to date to 6,423. Of those, 6,068 have resulted in recoveries. Among the new cases reported since Friday, 30 were reported Monday.
Between Nov. 29 and Sunday, 320 cases were reported, up 229 from the prior week and 286 the week ending Nov. 21.
County officials report 590 breakthrough cases among the fully vaccinated since Aug. 20 — 21.5% of the 2,746 cases reported since that date.
The most affected age groups to date remain those under 30. Residents 20 to 29 make up 1,064 cases to date, while those aged 10 to 19 account for 975. Along with youth under age 10, the three age groups account for 2,553 cases as of Sunday — making up just shy of 40% of all cases to date. Adults ages 30 to 60 account for 2,337 cases, or 36.4% of cases. Adults ages 60 and up account for 1,514 cases, or about 24%.
Along with positive cases, county officials also reported 745 active quarantines or isolations Monday afternoon. To date, 19,347 such orders have been issued.
More COVID-19 vaccinations were reported across the county last week. To date, 45.8% of residents have received at least one dose — up half a point in a week, one of the largest jumps in months. Among adults, 53.2% have received at least one dose, up from 52.9% a week ago. Those who are fully vaccinated account for 41.9% of the county’s population, up from 41.7% last week.
All of the rates pale compared to the rest of the state. Across New York, 74.7% of residents have received at least one dose, including 86.3% of adults. Those with full vaccines make up 67.2% of the state, including 78.7% of adults.