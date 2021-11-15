BELMONT — County health authorities reported fewer COVID-19 cases over the weekend than the one before, but three more deaths were tallied in the last week.
Allegany County health officials reported 132 cases were reported between Friday and Monday, bringing the total reported to daste to 5,582. Meanwhile, state Department of Health data reported 109 deaths among county residents in state-licensed facilities, including one on Sunday. Three deaths were reported in the last week. By comparison, 143 new cases and one death were reported over the previous weekend.
In the week ending Sunday, 328 new cases were reported — up from 280 the week before and 248 the week prior.
In cases reported in the last week, 72 were in the town of Wellsville; 25 were in the town of Bolivar; 23 were in each of the towns of Andover and Cuba; and 20 were in the town of Caneadea. Seven towns reported no cases.
Younger patients are making the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the county. Of the cases reported to date, 972 were aged 20 to 29 — 17.4% of all cases — while the second-highest age group were those between 10 and 19 with 836 cases at 15% of all cases.
Breakthrough cases — individuals who are fully vaccinated — continue to make up around one in five reported cases. Since Aug. 20, 390 of the roughly 1,900 cases reported have been among fully vaccinated individuals, or 20.5% of all reported cases.
County officials noted 762 active quarantines were in place Monday afternoon — down from over 800 on Sunday.
TO DATE, 44.5% of the county’s population has received at least one vaccine dose — up by 4/10 of a point in a week. The county’s rate has been the lowest in the state through virtually all of the time since vaccines began being distributed in late 2020. Statewide, 72.6% of residents — up about 7/10th of a point in a week — have received at least one dose. New York County — Manhattan Island — reports 85.1% of the 1.6 million residents have received at least one dose, including almost 93% of all adults.
In terms of residents with completed vaccine series, state officials report 41.3% of Allegany County residents have received a completed vaccine series.