Rochester concert stampede

Police tape remains on the ground outside of the Main Street Armory on Monday in Rochester after a concert stampede Sunday night killed one person and injured several others.

 Associated Press

Unfounded fears of gunfire at a rap concert in Rochester sent a crowd rushing toward the exits in a stampede that killed one person and left two others fighting for their lives, authorities said.

The Memphis rap stars GloRilla and Finesse2tymes had finished performing Sunday night at Rochester's Main Street Armory when people exiting the venue just after 11 p.m. began to surge dangerously, Police Chief David M. Smith said at a news briefing Monday.

