ALLEGANY — A Schenectady man was killed after a vehicle drove into a yard on Cheese Factory Road Sunday evening.
Olean-based state police reported a call at 7:30 p.m. Sunday for a vehicle that had struck multiple people. Troopers said a 2014 Ford Fusion sedan, driven by Peggy J. Errera, 70, of Bradford, Pa., was backing out of a driveway into the roadway but the wheels did not straighten out as Errera intended. The vehicle then traveled into the driveway and struck six people gathered in the front lawn of the residence.
Ronald S. Piechota, 81, of Schenectady, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 66-year-old victim, who was not identified, was airlifted to Erie County Medical Center with severe injuries. Four others are being treated at local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Errera was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert and no signs of intoxication were detected. The investigation is continuing as of Monday morning, troopers reported, with the Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisting.