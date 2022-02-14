BELMONT — Allegany County officials reported a 92nd COVID-19-related death on Monday.
The Allegany County Department of Health reported that a 96-year-old woman recently passed away due to complications or a consequence of the illness. The death was the first reported by county officials since Feb. 7.
State Department of Health officials — tracking deaths only in state-licensed facilities like hospitals and nursing homes — have reported 146 deaths among county residents in state-licensed facilities, while 88 people have died in facilities in the county. The last state-reported death notification was made Wednesday.
As of Sunday, 10,163 cases have been reported, including 26 on Friday, 16 on Saturday and 27 on Sunday.
County-reported figures include data from at-home positive tests, while state figures are solely for laboratory-reported tests. State officials reported 13 cases on Monday, with a total of 8,636 — up 132 from the previous Monday — since the pandemic began in March 2020.
State officials reported that 7.3% of tests over the past seven days were positive, down from over 10% the week before.
The state reported that Jones Memorial Hosp[ital has averaged 38% of beds available over the last week, while 57% of ICU beds have been available on average over the same period.
State officials reported 49.5% of county residents have received at least one vaccine dose — the lowest rate in the state for almost a year. Of adults, 56.8% have received at least one dose. Among all residents, 468% have received a full vaccine series.
By comparison, 80.7% of New Yorkers have received at least one dose, including 91.4% of all adults. The fully vaccinated include 72.6% of all New Yorkers, including 82.6% of adults.
County officials noted that anyone with questions related to COVID-19, they may call (585) 268-9250.