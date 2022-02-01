BELMONT — The state Department of Health reported Tuesday that one Allegany County resident died of COVID-19, marking the 144th since the pandemic began.
State figures include fatalities at licensed facilities anywhere in the state, but do not include deaths at home or in other settings. Allegany County health officials report deaths occurring inside the county’s borders — both in licensed facilities and at home or in other settings. However, at least 50 county residents have died outside the county, most at facilities in neighboring counties.
Allegany County Department of Health officials, tallying lab-based and home test results, reported 45 new positive cases on Tuesday. To date, 9,569 cases have been reported. State officials reported 18 lab-based positive test results, bringing the total of laboratory-confirmed cases to 8,337.
State Department of Health officials reported 49.2% of county residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, compared to 80.2% of New Yorkers as a whole. Also reported was a rate of 56.6% of adults in Allegany County with at least one dose, compared to 90.9% of New Yorkers. Among county residents, 45.5% have received a completed vaccine series, compared to 71.9% of all New Yorkers.
The Allegany County Department of Health reported that a series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held through February.
Clinics will be held on Feb. 2, 8, 9, 15, 22, 23 and 26. To find and register for a clinic, visit www.alleganyco.com or www.vaccinefinder.org. Those seeking vaccines are also encouraged to contact their local pharmacy or health care provider.
Clinics will offer different vaccines, as well as booster doses, depending on the day and availability. The Pfizer vaccine has been granted authorization for youth as young as five years old, with all vaccines available for those age 18 and over.
All vaccines are free at the county clinics, officials said, and insurance will only be billed an administrative fee. Bring insurance cards and photo IDs to the clinic.
For more help, call (585) 268-9250.