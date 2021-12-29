Another death from COVID-19 was reported Wednesday by Cattaraugus County health officials as they train to handle COVID fatigue.
Allegany County health officials reported three new deaths.
The 209th death to date related to the pandemic in Cattaraugus County was a 72-year-old woman, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director for the county.
The county reported 75 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to date to 11,704. Of those cases, 11,139 recoveries have been reported, and there are 287 active cases — including 40 requiring hospitalization. Over the past seven days, 10.3% of COVID tests conducted have come back as positive.
Employees at the health department recently conducted a training seminar, Imagine 23: Overcoming COVID Fatigue, which seeks to help people not only overcome COVID fatigue and other personal issues, but to rewire their mindset for long-lasting positive change and success. Business consultant and guest lecturer Joseph Pillittere of The Pillittere Group partnered with the department to conduct a training based on cognitive and positive psychology.
“COVID fatigue is real and it’s affecting the mental health of children and adults alike,” Pillittere said. “I developed this program to give back to my community. It’s something that my parents always taught me to do, and it’s a strong value I continue to hold to this very day.”
Watkins said Pillittere’s program will benefit the health department’s management staff in dealing with COVID fatigue and other issues.
“This training is an investment in the health and well-being of our employees,” he said. “For nearly two years, the health department’s staff has been on the front lines during the pandemic; and it’s important that we continue to find ways to keep them healthy both mentally and physically.”
IN ALLEGANY COUNTY, the three latest COVID-19 deaths — which bring the health department’s official total to 85 — included a 69-year-old man, a 70-year-old woman and a 78-year-old woman.
The county’s death toll varies from state figures based on where deaths are reported.
State death figures — which include deaths at state-licensed facilities only, but include deaths occurring at facilities in other counties — were at 136 as of Thursday. The deaths announced by the county on Thursday may or may not have been included in the state’s tally.
The county’s tally includes deaths only inside the county’s borders, but also includes deaths occurring outside of state-licensed facilities such as at home or in hospice care.
County officials also reported 30 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to date to 7,213. Officials also noted 6,976 recoveries have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.
Officials reported 322 active quarantines or isolations, with 20,750 such orders issued to date — equal to almost 45% of the county’s population, but some individuals may have been issued quarantine or isolation orders more than once.
Officials encouraged residents to get vaccinated against the disease.
“It is important to get your COVID-19 vaccination and/or booster now more than ever,” officials said in a press release. “We continue to see hospitalizations and serious illness as a result of COVID-19 among the unvaccinated population. The vaccines have been proven to reduce the incidence of hospitalizations and serious illness among those who are considered fully vaccinated.”
Anyone looking for a vaccination location may go to www.alleganyco.com, see the Allegany County Department of Health Facebook page, visit www.vaccines.gov or call the Allegany County Department of Health at (585) 268-9250 for more information.”