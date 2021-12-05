Cattaraugus County health officials reported one new COVID-19 death and 81 total new cases over the weekend.
A 56-year-old man was the 185th resident of the county to succumb to the disease; his death was reported Saturday.
The county health department reported 54 new cases on Saturday and another 27 new cases on Sunday. There were 633 active COVID-19 cases in the county as of Sunday, with 49 county residents hospitalized due to complications of the disease and 677 residents in contact quarantine.
The county's seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 12.1% on Sunday as just over 52% of county residents have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccines.
Hochul urges vaccination
In New York state, with the new omicron variant circulating, Gov. Kathy Hochul said the best way to stay safe for the holiday season is by getting vaccinated and boosted.
"With holiday gatherings just weeks away, you can protect yourself and your loved ones by getting vaccinated and encouraging everyone in your life to do the same," she said in a statement Sunday.
There the statewide rate of positivity in testing for the virus was 4.44% on Saturday, while the seven-day average for positivity in testing was 4.84%.
Schumer wants at-home tests
Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer said the key to controlling the omicron variant centers around the at-home tests now for sale across the country.
Schumer, D-N.Y., the majority leader in the Senate, praised President Joe Biden for prepping a plan to be released on Jan. 15 that will have insurance companies reimburse for the cost of an at-home test. However, Schumer said, he wants a surge of rapid at-home tests sent now to New York community health centers and their mobile sites across the state.
“While many portions of the country are waiting for the omicron variant to arrive, New York already has cases," Schumer said, "but this doesn’t mean we should panic. It means we should be planning."
The senator said the at-home test allows you to swab your own nose, follow simple steps and determine if you have COVID — and take the right steps thereafter.
"Right now, these at-home tests are pretty affordable across the country, but they’re not free, but they should be," Schumer said. "So, I am asking for the feds to send a surge of these to New York CHCs and their mobile sites where they should come at no cost. We should be arming the public with at-home tests to stay ahead of this variant into the winter."
Schumer said the funds to pay for the free tests have already been appropriated via the American Rescue Plan (ARP).
The Biden administration will soon mandate insurers to reimburse Americans for purchasing at-home tests. Three federal departments will issue the guidance for this action on Jan. 15. The guidance will stipulate that people who buy the tests will be able to seek reimbursement from their group health plan or health insurer and have it covered during the public-health emergency, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Schumer said the administration has authority to do this under legislation that Congress passed in March that required group health plans and issuers to cover diagnostic COVID-19 testing, the Journal reported.