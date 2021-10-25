BELMONT — A 98th COVID-19 death and 80 new cases were reported over the weekend in Allegany County, state and county health authorities reported.
The state Department of Health reported 26 cases on Saturday with one death, 21 cases on Sunday, and 33 cases on Monday. To date, 4,716 cases have been reported.
State officials report 98 deaths among residents in state-licensed facilities, and 63 have died in state-licensed facilities in the county. State officials do not directly report all COVID-related deaths by county of residence, including those who died at home or in other settings such as palliative care.
For the week ending Sunday, 116 cases were reported, down from 176 the week before and 158 the week ending Oct. 10.
Also reported by the Allegany County Department of Health were a total of 214 breakthrough cases since Aug. 20, or 20.6% of the 1,039 cases reported since that date. That percentage has risen from about 18% in September. Of the breakthrough cases, 59 received the Pfizer vaccine, 111 received the Moderna vaccine, and 44 received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Officials did not provide data on deaths and breakthrough cases.
The county also reported 372 active quarantines or isolations. To date, 15,698 such orders have been issued.
THE COUNTY’S RATE of fully vaccinated residents broke 40% — at 40.3% Monday — over the weekend. The rate is also the lowest in the state. By comparison, 64.3% of state residents are fully vaccinated, including 76% of adults.
First-dose vaccine levels in the county has risen above 50% for adults, the state reported, with 51.2% of all adults in the county having received at least one dose. To date, 43.3% of all county residents — about 20,100 people — have received at least one dose
Four other counties in the state report under 50% of the population with at least one dose. By comparison, 70.9% of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, including 83.7% of adults.