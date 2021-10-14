OLEAN — There was one COVID-19 death and 74 new cases of the coronavirus reported by the Cattaraugus County Health Department.
An 89-year-old man was the listed as the 129th death from COVID-19 since April 2020. He developed respiratory failure and was unable to overcome his illness.
There have been eight deaths of county residents so far this month. None were vaccinated against COVID-19.
The 74 new cases reported Thursday is greater than the number of cases reported most days last spring. The total number of cases rose to 7,527.
The health department is following 314 active cases including 24 people who are hospitalized and 750 residents who are in contact quarantine.
The southeast part of the county reported an increase to 3,770 cases, the southwest has reported a total of 1,346 cases, the northeast 1,397 cases and the northwest 1,014.
There have been 3,510 men diagnosed with the coronavirus and 4,017 women since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said the daily positivity on Thursday was 7.9% , the seven-day rolling average was 7.6% and the 14-day average was 6.6%.
Watkins said 34,603 county residents have completed their vaccine series and there are 37,666 people with at least one vaccine dose. That’s 58.9% of the 18 and older population and 49.% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.