WELLSVILLE — As COVID-19 case counts increase, Jones Memorial Hospital officials again called on residents to get vaccinated to reduce transmission and severity of the pandemic across the region ahead of the holidays.
On Thursday, county health officials reported 47 new cases out of 321 tests, bringing the total to date to 7,110 diagnosed cases. State officials report 132 deaths among county residents, including one new death reported Thursday. County health officials reported 6,786 recoveries. In addition, authorities noted 491 active quarantines or isolations.
To date, 48% of county residents have received at least one dose, including 55.6% of adults. State officials also reported 44.5% of residents have received a completed vaccine series, compared to 69.3% of the state’s population.
“The median age of unvaccinated COVID deaths is 74,” said Jim Helms, CEO at Jones. “Among vaccinated patients, the median age is 90 years old, demonstrating how the vaccine can aid otherwise healthy patients in the fight against this virus.”
Hospital officials reported that of 187 admitted patients with COVID-19, about 10% have died.
“Since September 2021 we have seen a steady increase in the number of hospitalizations: 33 in September, 46 in October, 56 in November, and, so far, 52 in December,” said Connor Rittwage, infection prevention specialist at Jones Memorial. “Deaths have also increased over this same time frame with three in September, four in October, five in November and six so far in December.”
Hospital administrators noted that the death count does not include those who had COVID and were admitted weeks later because of complications after infection.
“This is concerning given the low vaccination rates in our county and the communities we serve,” Rittwage added. “The facts are that the majority of the COVID-19 burden at Jones Memorial is among the unvaccinated both in hospitalization (71%) and deaths (74%), again demonstrating how the vaccine aids in keeping patients out of the hospital.”
“With the unknowns that come with COVID and with flu season upon us, the best way to support your community hospital — and the family, friends, and neighbors who work here — is to get your vaccines — both COVID and influenza,” added Helms, noting that Jones is seeing patients and hospitalization for flu unlike last year, compared to virtually no flu cases last year.
Helms also noted the demand for other medical services is still high, and encouraged those needing services for conditions ranging from heart attacks and broken bones to childbirth to not delay treatment.
“If you need treatment for an emergency situation, do not hesitate to come to the hospital,” said Helms. “Our goal is to be able to treat our community locally, but our staff needs your help to be able to accomplish this.”
If you have questions about the vaccines, please talk to your local health care provider. “The best place to get information about the vaccines is from your primary care provider,” Helms added. “This is someone you trust with your health and this is the time to trust them again. If you need help reaching a provider to ask questions please reach out the hospital at (585) 596-4050 and we will put you in contact with someone to answer your questions.”
A COVID town hall meeting will be held in mid-January, administrators said, with those with questions encouraged to email them to Judy_Burt@URMC.Rochester.edu by Jan. 10.