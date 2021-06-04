BELMONT — Allegany County health officials are planning several clinics across the county to distribute COVID-19 vaccine as the disease claimed another life in the county.
One COVID-19 death was reported Friday, according to the state Department of Health, bringing the total to date in the county to 87.
County health officials reported four new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total to date to 3,588 — of those, 3,512 have resulted in recoveries.
County officials also reported 101 active quarantines or isolations, up one from the day before. To date, 13,107 quarantine or isolation orders have been issued.
ALLEGANY COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH officials are planning to offer the Moderna vaccines against the disease at three additional sites in the next two months.
- June 23 — Fillmore Fire Hall, 24 South Genesee Street, 3-5 p.m. by appointment. Second dose July 21 at the same time as first dose appointment.
- June 30 — New Hudson Fire Hall, 8597 Route 305, Black Creek, 4-6 p.m., by appointment. Second dose July 28.
- July 7 — Whitesville Fire Hall, 496 Main St., 4 to 6 p.m. by appointment. Second dose Aug. 4.
In order to register for the Moderna vaccine at the sites, call the Health Department for an appointment at (585) 268-9250 and press #4. Wear a mask and social distance. Please wear short sleeves and bring a picture ID and insurance cards. Those who are in isolation or quarantine, or are ill or have COVID-19 symptoms may not attend.
The department will also provide the second dose for the students age 12 and up who were vaccinated at Allegany County schools. The students who received a first dose in March will be seen by county health professionals on the following days and times for second doses:
- June 15: Bolivar-Richburg, 9:30 a.m.
- June 16: Wellsville, 8 a.m.; Alfred-Almond, 9 a.m.; Scio Central School, 12:30 p.m.; Fillmore, 1 p.m.; Belfast, 2 p.m.
- June 17: Friendship, 8 a.m.; Bolivar Richburg, 9:30 a.m.; Whitesville, 9:30 a.m.; Andover, 11 a.m.; Genesee Valley, 1 p.m.
- June 22: Cuba Rushford, 11:30 a.m.
- June 24: Cuba Rushford, 11:30 a.m.