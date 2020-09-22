Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Jarrett Pond.
Jarrett is the son of Christie Milanowski and Jeffery Pond Jr. and is the grandson of Jeffery Pond Sr. and Beverly Pond. He is a senior at Salamanca Central School.
Jarrett has volunteered many hours of community service though several programs. He has assisted at the Cystic Fibrosis Golf Tournament for four years and has helped his grandparents, grandparents' friends and the elderly at the Senior Center for many years, doing anything for them from pulling weeds, shoveling snow or mowing lawns.
Jarrett has also volunteered for four years at Camp Warrior, which is a program that orients students in grades seven through 12 about a number of school topics, such as new initiatives, expectations, team building, use of technology and goal setting, as well as community service to provide a healthy school environment.
Jarrett has played several school sports while maintaining a high grade point average. He has played on the golf team for four years and was a member of the All-Academic Golf Team. Jarrett played for the school’s basketball team for four years, soccer team for four years and the tennis team for four years.
In addition to his many community and school activities, Jarrett has been on the honor roll and high honor roll throughout high school.
Jarrett enjoys helping others and being outdoors. He has worked regularly at Elkdale Country Club and has already been accepted to Methodist University for PGA golf management.
He is described by the Salamanca Youth Bureau Director as "someone who is quiet and unassuming, yet a nice young person who makes a difference in our community."
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at 938-2617.