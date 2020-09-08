Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Caitlyn Cizdziel. Caitlyn is the daughter of Kim and Stan Cizdziel of Springville and graduated from West Valley Central School.
Caitlyn has volunteered many hours of community service though several programs. She has been a member of the New York State Mentoring Program for two years and participated in West Valley’s Community Day for four years.
Caitlyn has helped decorate at The Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Facilities around the holidays for five years and has volunteered with Toys for Tots for three years.
She has also helped at American Red Cross blood drives for three years and at Parents as Reading Partners Events for four years.
Not only has Caitlyn been a big part of her community, but she has been involved in numerous school activities as well. She has played volleyball for five years, bowling for six years and softball for three years.
Caitlyn has been a member of the Drama Club for four years and has been the president for the Yearbook Committee for a year. She has been the Student Council president for two years and a member of the National Honor Society for three years, serving a year as secretary and a year as president.
Caitlyn has worked hard academically and has earned several awards. Some of those awards include high honor roll; JCC Connections Student Award; RIT’s Innovation and Creativity Award; Russell Sage College Award; Rensselaer Medal Award; and the University of Rochester’s Bausch and Lomb Science Award.
In addition, Caitlyn has earned two scholarships, including the American Red Cross scholarship and the Canisius College Ignatian scholarship.
Her future plans are to pursue a degree in biology and environmental science.
Caitlyn is described by her school counselor as a motivated, mature and hardworking leader who is a positive role model to all.
Nominations for the 2020 graduating class are still open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who has just graduated high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau program coordinator, at ajcrosson@cattco.org.