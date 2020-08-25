Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Noah Barber.
Noah is the son of Ronda and Toby Barber and graduated from Randolph Central School.
Noah has volunteered much of his time to community and school programs. He has painted the model cannon at the East Randolph Cemetery and rang the bell for the Salvation Army. Noah has volunteered at various blood drives and has helped with the school craft fair.
He was a member of the school band, Gamers Club and varsity bowling. Noah has earned second place team in bowling and received the Drawing and Painting Excellence Award.
In addition to working a fulltime job, Noah has worked hard academically. He has been on the honor roll throughout high school, is a member of the National Honor Society and has been a member of Future Business Leaders of America.
Noah will be attending Jamestown Community College in the fall and is described as a hardworking and kind individual.
Nominations for the 2020 graduating class are still open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who has just graduated high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau program coordinator, at ajcrosson@cattco.org.