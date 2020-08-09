ALBANY (TNS) — New York had its lowest percent positive COVID-19 rate Saturday since testing began in March.
The number of people testing positive for coronavirus was .078 percent Saturday of 65,812 people getting tested. Typically the number has remained at 1 percent of people testing positive for the last several weeks.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the number on a conference call with reporters Sunday. The number of people in hospital ICUs was also the lowest since the virus started being tracked, at 131 people statewide. Seven people died overnight.
Cuomo also talked about what he called the “vacuum” of some local law enforcement and officials in enforcing state mandates for social distancing and mask wearing at bars and restaurants. The State Liquor Authority issued 26 violations in the New York City area Saturday, most in Manhattan and Queens.
“Come on Queens. We need the NYPD to step up and help in New York City and we need local government across the board to be doing their jobs,” Cuomo said.
The governor also commented on the executive orders President Donald Trump signed Saturday that sought to replace the previous $600 pandemic unemployment boost with a $400 federal payment for each week of unemployment. But Cuomo decried the 25 percent states would have to pay in unemployment insurance, saying it could cost New York $4 billion.
The Washington Post reported that Trump on Saturday attempted to bypass Congress and make dramatic changes to tax and spending policy, signing executive actions that challenge the scope of powers between the White House and Capitol Hill. At a press event in Bedminster, N.J., Trump said the actions would provide economic relief to millions of Americans by deferring taxes and providing temporary unemployment benefits. The measures would also, however, attempt to wrestle away some of Congress’s most fundamental, constitutionally mandated powers — tax and spending policy.
“None of this is real on the federal side,” Cuomo said. “I don’t know if the president is genuine in thinking the executive order is a resolution or this is just a tactic in the negotiation but this is unreconcilable for the state.”
Cuomo provided the same comment many critics have, which is that they don’t think Trump’s executive orders are legal and they will need to be done through Congressional legislation to become a reality.
“This is just an additional failure,” Cuomo said. “My advice is when you are in a hole, stop digging.”