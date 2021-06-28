ALBANY (TNS) — The state Republican Party overwhelmingly named Suffolk County U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin as its presumptive nominee for governor during a straw poll conference Monday.
The vote was expected among the Republican county party chairs, who have been publicly coalescing in recent weeks around Zeldin.
The Suffolk County congressman garnered 85 %of the straw poll vote of county GOP chairs. Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino earned the vote of his county party chair, which accounts for 5 % of the vote. Rudy Giuliani’s son, Andrew, did not gain a vote, based on results announced by Chair Nick Langworthy.
Astorino’s response to the nomination was swift and indicated he intends to run a primary campaign in his bid to challenge Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who has previously said he intends to stay in office.
“The 3 million Republicans throughout New York will be deciding who the strongest candidate is in next June’s primary, not a few dozen party insiders, many of whom have told me they were pressured into making an endorsement they weren’t ready to make,” Astorino said in a statement. “This early straw poll is meaningless and eventually I’ll be the straw that breaks Cuomo’s back next November.”
A goal of the GOP for its early nomination, 16 months prior to the election, is to avoid a costly primary at a time when it wants to focus its attention on critiquing Cuomo and not itself.
Nonetheless, GOP candidates for governor pledged they would collect enough signatures statewide to get themselves on the ballot and force a primary.
Zeldin’s emergence as the darling of the New York GOP comes at a time when it’s assessing who can not only draw out its base upstate, but turn out independents and Democrats in the Long Island and lower Hudson Valley.
Republicans face a 3.8 million voter registration gap over Democrats in New York.
The disparity has grown by 2.4 million since 1994, the last time the Republican Party unseated a Democrat incumbent, Mario Cuomo.
All of the Republicans, independents, third-party voters combined is about 100,000 less than the total number of registered Democrats in New York, 6.75 million.
When Gov. George E. Pataki defeated Mario Cuomo in 1994, Republicans held voter registration leads over Democrats on Long Island and in many lower Hudson Valley counties. That disparity has since flipped in many areas, with Democrats holding the lead, according to a Times Union analysis of Board of Elections data.
Now Zeldin, whose congressional district encompasses much of central and eastern Long Island, can continue to grow his fundraising base and work on his and the party’s plans to go to every county and speak with county executives and residents.
Republican officials have cast Zeldin as a “doer” and like to look toward his moderate record in the state Senate, from 2011 to 2014.
Zeldin voted against the certification of the presidential election, along with three other New York representatives, including U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik.
An early contender for the nomination, U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, announced he would not seek the governorship in 2022 and would retire from politics following a sexual misconduct allegation.