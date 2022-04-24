OLEAN — Neighborhood School of Dance has announced its upcoming annual recitals — this year with community themes.
The Olean studio’s decades-long performance tradition enters its 46th straight year, with the show slated for 7 p.m. May 6 at the Olean High School auditorium.
It is the sixth year for the Port Allegany, Pa. show, set for for 7 p.m. May 21 at the elementary school.
The “Welcome to the Neighborhood” theme will honor the supportive people, businesses and organizations that bring the communities together. The recitals will cap the 2021-22 dance season, during which NSD owner Brittany Thierman saw the studio emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic stronger than ever.
“We couldn’t have done that without our friends and neighbors, truly,” Thierman said. “For several years, we had to be smart, we had to think outside the box, we had to stay committed. And all the while, the dancers and their families and all of our supporters did what they always do: remained faithful to their passion for dance.”
NSD this year offered more than 31 classes and workshops at the Olean studio and 17 in Port Allegany. They included options from “Twinkle Stars” for tots, to ballet for grades 4 through 12, to adult tap, among the many offerings. Dancers range from 18-month-olds to senior citizens. Each class will perform before crowds at the respective venues.
Thierman said she remembers her first recital, when she, too, was a “shy, timid” 5-year-old NSD student.
“It all seemed so big — the lights, the stage, the audience,” Thierman recalled. “I knew I was a pretty good dancer for my age, but some of the older kids seemed so much better. Could I keep up? Was it supposed to be that intimidating?
“But none of that mattered as soon as we took the stage,” she said. “I just kept doing all the moves with everyone else. I smiled. It was great. I felt so free and happy. All those nerves just melted away. And that started a passion for dance that has lasted a lifetime.”
The Olean show will feature 37 performances and the Port A show 25. Dance numbers will accompany tunes like “Dancing Queen,” “You’re My Best Friend,” “What Does the Fox Say?” and “Tongue Tied.”
“Some of the songs have been chosen for our ‘Welcome to the Neighborhood’ theme to highlight our community sponsors in clever ways,” Thierman said. “Like, ‘What Does the Fox Say?’ is for Fox Financial and ‘Tongue Tied’ is for our friends at Southern Tier Communications Strategies.”
Enrollment during 2021-22 easily eclipsed 300 participants between both studios for the first time in two years — a 23% increase over the 2020-21 season.
“Dance and the performing arts are so important to the cultural fabric of a community,” said Thierman, who purchased NSD in 2013 and remains a lead instructor. “We’re so proud to play a small role in what makes our communities so vibrant and special.”
For tickets to the Olean recital: https://tinyurl.com/cn72psxy.
For tickets to the Port A recital: https://tinyurl.com/67yup74e.