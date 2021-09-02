Nearly 400 roads across Pennsylvania were closed Thursday in the wake of the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
Gov. Tom Wolf and other members of his administration, during a briefing on the damage from Ida, said they don’t know the number of fatalities attributed to the storm, but several deaths have been reported.
“We experienced a historic storm,” Wolf said.
Flooding reached record stages in some parts of the state, said Randy Padfield, director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency. The Brandywine, the Perkiomen and the Schuylkill rivers all saw record crests, the governor’s office said.
Padfield said it would be no exaggeration to say there were “thousands of water rescues” across Pennsylvania during the storm.
The Associated Press reported that parts of Johnstown, where 2,200 people died after an infamous dam failure in 1889, were evacuated for a time Wednesday after water reached dangerous levels at a dam near the city.
The ferocious storm also spawned tornadoes, including one that tore off part of a high school roof in suburban Philadelphia and another that ripped apart homes and toppled silos in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, south of Philadelphia.
“It just came through and ripped,” said resident Jeanine Zubrzycki, 33, who hid in her basement with her three children as the house shook and lights flickered. When the danger passed, they went upstairs and saw a neighbor’s house had been destroyed.
“And then you could just hear people crying,” said Zubrzycki, 33, whose own home was damaged but liveable.
Record flooding along the Schuylkill River in Pennsylvania inundated homes, highways and commercial buildings, even as meteorologists warned that rivers likely won’t crest for a few more days. The riverside community of Manayunk remained largely under water.
The Schuyilkill reached levels not seen in over 100 years in Philadelphia, where firefighters were still getting calls about minor building collapses and people stuck in flooded cars Thursday morning, Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said. The managers of a 941-unit apartment complex near the river ordered residents to evacuate, citing “deteriorating” conditions after water rushed into the parking garage and pool areas.
In suburban Bucks County, rushing floodwaters pinned a rescue boat against a bridge pier, and several firefighters had to be rescued themselves and were taken to a hospital for evaluation, state emergency management director Randy Padfield said.
Melissa Batula, PennDOT’s acting executive deputy secretary, said 16 major roads across Pennsylvania were closed as of Thursday afternoon, including Interstates 76 and 676 in Philadelphia.
Those Philadelphia interstates could be closed “for some time,” Batula said.
Batula said 233 roads are closed due to flooding, while the other roads are closed due to fallen trees and limbs.
In central Pennsylvania, several roads were shut down due to the weather, including a portion of Route 222 in Lancaster County.
More than 7 inches of rain fell in some parts of central Pennsylvania, including Lancaster and Hershey. Scores of roads are closed throughout the region. Some area creeks in central Pennsylvania have reached flood stage and some are still rising, although some have begun to recede.
Tens of thousands of residents across Pennsylvania lost power, and thousands in central Pennsylvania remained without power this morning.
Wolf acknowledged many people are hurting due to the storm and will be dealing with “hard emotions” in the coming days. He said state and local emergency responders are working to offer assistance.
“We’re slowly moving from response to recovery mode,” Wolf said, but he acknowledged recovery would look different in some places based on the extent of damage. In some areas of the state, streams are still rising.
PennDOT will have workers inspecting bridges and roads to assess the damage from flooding, Batula said.
Padfield said crews are taking flights over flooded areas to gauge the damage in hopes of making a strong case for federal recovery aid. He urged those who have had damages to contact their local emergency management agencies.