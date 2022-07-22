BRADFORD, Pa. — Another alleged victim of a Bradford man accused of more than 200 counts of rape and sexual assault has come forward, and 12 more sex-related charges have been filed.
Darvin Carpenter, 51, remains jailed on $5 million bail.
Carpenter, of Park Street, now faces 224 counts, only one of which does not allege illegal sexual contact — count 223, which alleged distribution of a small amount of marijuana. All of the victims were children at the time of the alleged assaults, ranging in age from 5 to 17, according to police.
The criminal complaints allege the assaults took place between 2000 and 2022 in residences throughout the county, including Mount Jewett Borough, Lafayette Township and Keating Township.
One victim alleged numerous rapes by Carpenter, beginning when she was just 5 years old. The others alleged actions including Carpenter buying cigarettes and other items for the victims and making them perform sex acts, the complaints stated.
The charges added to the complaint are as follows: two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse on a victim less than 16 and one count of criminal solicitation of IDSI on a victim less than 16, all first-degree felonies; three counts of aggravated indecent assault, second-degree felonies; corruption of minors, a third-degree felony; indecent assault by forcible compulsion and indecent exposure, first-degree misdemeanors; indecent assault on a victim less than 16 and indecent assault without consent, second-degree misdemeanors; and distribution of a small amount of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
The other charges against him are as follows: 10 counts rape of a child, 10 counts rape by forcible compulsion, 10 counts involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, 10 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a victim less than 13, 20 counts involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, one count of aggravated indecent assault of a child, and 25 counts of criminal solicitation of IDSI with a victim less than 16, all of which are first degree felonies; two counts of corruption of minors and one of indecent assault of a victim less than 13, all third-degree felonies.
He is also charged with 20 counts of sexual assault, second-degree felonies; 24 counts of indecent assault by forcible compulsion, 13 counts of indecent assault of a victim less than 13, all first-degree misdemeanors; 23 counts of indecent assault of a victim less than 16; and 18 counts of indecent assault without consent, all second-degree misdemeanors.
Carpenter is represented by the McKean County Public Defender’s office. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for July 28 at Central Court.
The case remains under investigation, according to law enforcement.