SMETHPORT, Pa. — The McKean County Fair got underway with a special ceremony to remember Fran De Lancey, a member of the fair board who passed away in May.
The mini stage at the fairgrounds was named in his honor.
Vice President John Berne spoke about all De Lancey had done in his years at the fair, from planning and advertising to being responsible for the entertainers for the major shows.
“If you knew Fran, he would love to talk,” Berne said. He described a time when he took De Lancey with him over to Costa’s to distribute posters for the fair. “I should’ve gone by myself, he was there talking and talking and talking, selling the fair.”
De Lancey worked as a corresponding writer for The Bradford Era for decades, and his stories and photos promoted the fair for years, Berne said.
“Fran was the fair transporter. Let’s face it, who wouldn’t love that job?” Berne said. Over the years, De Lancey was responsible for transporting the “talent” from their hotel in Bradford to the fair, to dinner and wherever else they wanted to go.
“When Morgan Wallen was here, Fran couldn’t believe it when Morgan Wallen came out of the hotel over in Bradford in his bare feet,” Berne said with a laugh.
“He enjoyed taking Tricia Yearwood to the Kinzua Bridge State Park,” Berne continued. “He even took Charley Pride to the country club for golfing.”
He talked about De Lancey’s joking, including calling fair secretary Denise Hale by the nickname “Ginger Hale.”
Fair board member Judy Church would take De Lancey around the fairgrounds in a side-by-side to get his pictures, Berne recounted. “He would tell her, ‘Slow down,’” she was driving like one of the Chitwood drivers.”
The stage is now the Fran De Lancey Mini Stage. And, he announced, next year, De Lancey will be on the Fair’s Commemorative Zippo lighter.
Also at the opening ceremony, Ginny Eppley was recognized by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture as a Pennsylvania Friends of the Fair. Tracy Barone, fair fund administrator, presented the award.