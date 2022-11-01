ELLICOTTVILLE — A pollinator habitat certification program is being rolled out by the Master Gardeners of Cattaraugus County
It is designed to help people create a refuge for pollinators in their gardens and help reduce their decline, according to Shannon Rinow of the Pollinator Program.
The Master Gardeners of Cattaraugus County are launching a pollinator habitat certification program with the goal of raising awareness about the importance of pollinators and to encourage everyone to get involved.
In addition, the art of gardening stimulates mental and physical wellbeing, creativity, empowerment, and a strong sense of community, said Rinow. The process is simple. Applications are available online at https://cattaraugus.cce.cornell.edu/gardening/pollinator-friendly-garden or can be mailed or picked up at our office in Ellicottville.
An appointment will be made (in the warmer months) for two Master Gardeners to come out to inspect your garden to ensure it meets the criteria outlined in the application, Rinow said.
Master Gardeners will provide recommendations and guidance prior, during and after the inspection. If your garden meets the criteria, you will receive a certificate in the mail, she said.
There is an option to have a sign proudly displayed in your garden as well! Start planning your Spring pollinator friendly garden now.