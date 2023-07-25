STEAMBURG — After 51 years of weekly hootenannies — 49 in Allegany State Park and two outside the Seneca Iroquois National Museum — Sally Marsh wasn’t able to kick the weekly singing habit this year.
She’s leading a weekly karaoke night on Wednesdays outside the Hideaway, the Steamburg restaurant on Route 394. “They’ve got great food too,” she said.
Marsh, of Randolph, sent a video to friends and fans over the weekend inviting them to tonight’s karaoke at the Hideaway where the singing starts at 5 p.m. and prizes will be given out between 7 and 8 o’clock. She’s calling it “You Are My Sunshine Night.”