WILLIAMSPORT, Pa.—A team from Pennsylvania will play in the Little League World Series this year, but many locals will instead be rooting for the team from Texas.
Wylie Little League from Abilene, Texas, will represent the Southwestern region in the Hank Aaron Region of the tournament. And, despite traveling 1,613 miles to play in Williamsport, one of Wylie’s star players has a local connection.
Third baseman/pitcher Carter Nelson grew up in Texas. His father, Brandon, however, spent his childhood in McKean County.
Brandon Nelson’s father was from Smethport, his mother from Kane. He moved to Texas in 1993, but still has many family members in the area that are eager to watch Carter play.
“We don’t make it back too often to see all of our family because of our busy schedules and everything,” the elder Nelson said. “I told him we’ve got all of our family coming and he’s pretty pumped up about that. The kid is on cloud nine right now.”
Carter Nelson was instrumental in getting Wylie to Williamsport, producing at the plate throughout the Southwestern regional out of the lineup’s No. 5 spot.
As Brandon Nelson explained, Wylie’s crosstown Little League rival is a perennial state championship contender. After advancing beyond that test, however, a deep postseason run started to seem attainable.
“It was a battle to beat them, but once we got out of there, it seemed to be smooth sailing until we got to states,” he said. “Our kids are pretty resilient and they battled the whole time. They don’t hang their heads; they pick each other up. It’s probably the best group of kids I’ve ever seen on the diamond.”
Carter drove in three runs on two hits in Wylie’s regional opener against Arkansas. He had two hits, a run and an RBI against Colorado in the game that clinched Wylie’s trip to the World Series.
And, before beating Colorado, he tossed a 12-strikeout, one-hit shutout against New Mexico in which he retired 16 consecutive batters and added a hit and run scored of his own.
Carter has been referenced on social media pages as a player to watch in the 2021 World Series. And now, his family from Pennsylvania will have a rare opportunity to watch him play.
“We’ve gotten tons of family support,” Brandon Nelson said. “I’ve got 25 people coming to the games. It’s been pretty nice, actually.”
The tournament will not allow the general public to attend World Series games due to COVID-19 concerns, but each team was awarded passes to give to family members. Players can attend games that they aren’t playing in, as well.
Brandon recalls playing for the Mt. Jewett All-Stars, where he played his Little League, but a trip to Williamsport was never on the horizon.
“I can’t even tell you how far we made it or what level we played at,” Brandon said. “I knew about the Little League World Series but never made it out to Williamsport. Ever since my kids started playing, it’s just become the dream for them to make it there.”
Carter has been busy since arriving early with his team, mingling with other squads while fulfilling the media duties that come with the World Series spotlight.
“I’ll text him and he’ll answer back hours later or the next day,” Brandon said. “There was one time I called him and I didn’t even say anything before he said, ‘Hey dad, I can’t talk right now, I’ve got to go take pictures for ESPN.’ I was like, ‘Uh, okay, love you, bye.”
Wylie has bonded with the other team from the Southwest region, Lafayette Little League of Louisiana.
Usually, only one team from each of the nation’s eight regions advances to the tournament. Without international teams at this year’s event, however, two from each region qualified for the World Series and were split into two divisions.
Louisiana will compete out of the Tom Seaver Region while Texas plays in the Hank Aaron side of the bracket.
This is the first time that a team from Abilene has advanced to the World Series, an achievement the Nelson family has been dreaming of for years. Brandon recalled an uncle’s promise to attend if either of the Nelson boys found themselves playing ball in Williamsport.
“My oldest boy was playing Little League and they made it to the state championship a couple times but never moved on,” Brandon said. “He used to tell me that, if either one of your kids make it to the World Series, he’d be there to watch.”
Wylie will begin tournament play Friday against Eastlake Little League from Sammamish, Washington, a representative of the Northwest region. First pitch from Howard J. Lamade Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcasted on ESPN2.
