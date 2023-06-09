WELLSVILLE — Elvis will be back at Music on the Lawn this summer thanks to assistance the organization receives.
“A tradition worth keeping” is the catch phrase for this annual series, which has been around since 1997. And the tradition it is keeping is a free, summer concert series, for all ages, staged on the lawn at the David A. Howe Library at 7 p.m. Thursday nights.
Shawn Derrick, who now heads up the independent committee, said, “This is a family friendly event, that we think it is worth continuing.”
He pointed out that to continue the event each summer MOTL gets help from various businesses and civic-minded clubs and organizations, but one of the biggest “helps” the committee depends on throughout the season comes each week from a group of mostly temporary residents.
Performers for MOTL deliver their acts from a raised stage. The stage is the property of MOTL and is housed in the library garage. The stage is bulky and heavy and not weatherproof. When left standing it must be tarped to protect it from the elements. The stage is transported from the back to the front of the library by pickup truck and set up on the lawn on Thursday mornings.
It is taken down and returned to the basement on Friday mornings.
For more than 20 years, ever since there has been a MOTL stage, the men of ACASA’s Trapping Brook House have served as the stage crew, putting up and taking down each 4- by 8-foot, 180-pound section, every week.
“I don’t know what we would do without them," Derrick said. "It takes strong men to unload, carry and set up the stage, but where do you find people in the middle of the day to do it? These guys are here every week doing a job few others can do. ... We owe them a lot of thanks for what they’ve done over the years.”
The volunteers make it possible for the MOTL audience to see the performers from wherever they sit on the lawn.
This year, thanks to the Trapping Brook House men and many others, MOTL will stage the first concert of its 26th season on June 22. Also, this year, in the case of rain or other inclement weather, performances will be held in the library’s Nancy Howe Auditorium on the Pearl Street site of the library.
Bring chairs or blankets to the outdoor concerts. No alcohol or smoking is permitted.
On stage will be familiar bands, with Terry Buchwald performing prior to the Great Wellsville Balloon Rally week, and with financial help from the GWBR committee. Rally shirts and paraphernalia will be sold at this event. Zoar will continue the performances the following week.
The 2023 MOTL schedule (all shows at 7 p.m.):
• June 22 — Sticktights, of Allegany, '80s and '90s rock 'n' roll
• June 29 — Lucky Number, of Hornell, '80s and '90s rock
• July 6 — Not Norman, of Whitesville, classic rock and Beatles
• July 13 — Terry Buchwald (as Elvis Presley), of Buffalo, classic Elvis and country
• July 20 — Zoar, of Wellsville, roots rock
• July 27 — Triple Play, of Belmont, country
• Aug. 3 — Mystic Twangers, of Wellsville, original rock
• Aug. 10 — NY Standard Time, of Olean, jazz