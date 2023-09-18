Lincoln Park Evening Art Market set for Saturday

OLEAN — The Tri-County Arts Council is getting ready for the second annual Lincoln Park Evening Art Market, set for 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
The juried show will feature the work of some of the region’s best-known artists and craftspeople, many who also have reputations beyond the Twin Tiers.
While some may be familiar with the Art in the Park event from years’ past, TCAC executive director Paula Bernstein notes that the Lincoln Park market is different in several ways.
“We’ve had Art in the Park before, but it has been on hiatus," she said. "Now, we are bringing it back for the second year this fall, with many more artists from all three counties in our region.”
TCAC is composed of member artists and craftspeople who live in Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties. Many of those members will be part of the Evening Art Market, including fine artist Sean Huntington, TCAC exhibitions and media development coordinator.
“There isn’t really a venue like this in the local area,” he said. “This is not a typical vendor fair, but a juried show that includes many of our members, but also other artists whose work is outstanding.”
Participating artists include John Balacki, Rose Brawn, John Crandall, Peter Hamilton, Sean Huntington, Daniel Jordan, Melissa Locke, Nicole Missel, Violet Nolder, Carolyn Raine, Jim and Pat Reno, Lynzie Rinamon, Tara Walker, Mikel Wintermantel and more. Their mediums include oil painting, gouache, watercolors, mixed media, photography, pottery, sculpture and beyond.
“Many of our participating artists are world-renowned,” Huntington noted. “We have so much talent in this region, and the Evening Art Market is a great place to experience it.”
The Hungry Burro food truck will be available for dinner, and there will be live music by acoustic guitarist Alex Cole.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for people to enjoy fine arts and crafts right in their own community, beyond the walls of a gallery," Bernstein said. "Last year, we had more than 750 visiting the site of the market."
City parking is available at and around the pavilion (no meters), and there is no cost to attend the art market. In the event of light rain, the market will still take place as planned, as the pavilion is covered and there are screens that can come down to protect visitors and artists from the elements.
To learn more about this event or TCAC, visit www.tricountyartscouncil.org.