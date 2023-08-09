OLEAN — The Olean Theatre Workshop is presenting “The Taming of the Shrew” as its annual free Shakespeare in the Park production tonight, tomorrow and Saturday at 6 p.m. on the tennis courts in Oak Hill Park.
Jake Riggs, a seasoned director as well as an accomplished on-stage performer, guides this cast through a comedic play that includes many characters and some often in disguise.
The play focuses on a rich man’s two daughters who are not yet married. The younger daughter, who has multiple suitors, cannot be married until the older sister has found a husband. With humor, Al Bernstein plays Baptista, the patriarch of the family, as an upper-crusty wheeler-dealer who is content to make deals to ensure his daughters are marrying men worthy (wealthy) of them.
The entrance of the young man Lucentio into Padua shows how easily suitors fall for the younger daughter, Bianca. Jim Chastain as Lucentio is amazing in the role with his well-rehearsed lines delivered effortlessly but with great emotion. Chastain’s ability to express Lucentio’s immediately intense feelings for Bianca, played by Johanna Florez, starts the play with an impressive performance.
While Gremio and Hortensio, cleverly played by James Spitalere and Tristan DeFiore, respectively, also intend to woo Bianca, they are no match for Lucentio, who disguises himself as a tutor to spend time with Bianca. Meanwhile, Tranio, Lucentio’s friend, pretends to be Lucentio in order to win the respect of Bianca’s father. Autumn Reed plays Tranio with an enthusiastic flare that is entertaining and humorous.
Petruchio is another young man who comes to town, but he is intent on meeting and marrying a rich girl regardless of any other factors. He has his eye on Katherina, the stubborn sister who is resisting marriage — to her younger sister’s dismay.
Fortunately, Sarita Schwindler as Petruchio and Becca Green as Katherina are an evenly matched pair in their determination to accomplish their goals and not be concerned with what others are thinking. Schwindler’s flawless delivery of Petruchio’s lines and Green’s appropriately obstinate portrayal of Katherina make these two a believable couple who end up happily together.
Two young members of the cast, Joey Depoty as Biodello and Tyler Irvin as Grumio, offer commendable performances that both enhance the story lines and provide comedic moments.
The supporting cast of Sandra Mulryan, Myra Sprout, Mike Kayes, Tiffany Lamb, Angela Emley and Angela Layman-Woolston all enjoy their time on the stage evidenced through their fine performances.
Bring your chair and snacks (sunglasses are helpful, too) to Oak Hill Park this weekend. Performances are free; donations will be accepted. Season tickets for this year’s OTW season, for those interested, will be available for purchase.