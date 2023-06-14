BRADFORD, Pa. — The Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center opens its 2023 Summer Tribute concerts series with a double-header, Nearly Diamond and Barely Manilow, at 7 p.m. June 29 at the Bromeley Family Theater on the University of Pitt-Bradford campus.
The Brooklyn Boys bring you two amazing tributes to Neil Diamond and Barry Manilow in one show with two of the greatest ‘70s artists.
Jonathan Elgart portrays his childhood heroes with an amazing sound and likeness, with the costumes, ‘70’s schtick and stories, in an engaging tribute show.
For more than 50 years, Neil Diamond graced stages all over the world. Now, this tribute continues his legacy with a show full of chart toppers delivered by an accomplished set of musicians and polished frontman.
In the other half of the show, Elgart brings one of the most decorated, best-selling artists of the ‘70s in this tribute to the “Greatest Showman” in adult contemporary music, Barry Manilow. Elgart pays homage to Manilow with story-telling, spot-on vocals and first-class instrumentation.
Cataloguing Manilow’s career from his first hit, “Mandy,” to his biggest No. 1, “Copacabana,” this tribute keeps you singing along, tapping your feet, and bringing back to mind those wonderful memories of where you were when these songs came on the radio.
The audience will sing along with hits like “Sweet Caroline,” “I Write the Songs,” “America, Hello Again” and so many more great hits of these two music icons.
The concert is part of the BCPAC Summer Tribute series, which will also feature 7 Bridges-The Ultimate Eagles Experience on July 13; Willie and Family Live, a tribute to Willie Nelson on July 27; and the Olivia Show with a tribute to Olivia Newton John on Aug. 10.
Get tickets online at bcpac.com, by calling (814) 362-2522 or at the BCPAC ticket office, 119 Main St. Sponsors are WESB/WBRR and the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.