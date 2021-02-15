ALFRED — With winter and COVID restrictions keeping people at home, the Confucius Institute at Alfred University invites all to experience a musical journey half-way around the globe, just in time for Chinese New Year.
The CIAU is starting this monthly Zoom concert/forum series featuring Chinese and Western musicians together. Each program will feature an hour of music performance and discussion between the guest musicians, hosted by Daisy Wu (Chinese guzheng artist and CIAU director) and then half an hour for audience questions and comments.
For the first concert, Thursday at 7 p.m., the guest musicians will be an international musical couple, Gao Hong and her husband, Paul Dice. Gao has delighted audiences with her pear-shaped pipa, or “Chinese lute," since she was 12 years old. She is the Gold Medal Winner of the 2020 Global Music Awards, Grammy voting member and director of the Chinese Music Ensemble of Carleton College in Northfield, Minn.
Dice is an award-winning composer of music inspired by nature for instruments from many nations and president of International Friendship Through the Performing Arts.
The Zoom ID and passcode are as follows:
Meeting ID: 942 3247 7312
Passcode: CIAU
This event is organized by CIAU and co-sponsored by the Almond 20th Century Club Library, the Cuba Circulating Library, the Hornell Public Library, the David A. Howe Library in Wellsville and the Wimodaughsian Library of Canisteo.