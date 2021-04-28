I have a fondness for wraps — and this recipe is a good one.
This recipe makes 4 “wraps” but, as you see, it cheats a bit. The wraps are actually large lettuce leaves. I often use butter or romaine lettuce — or even the inner leaves of savoy cabbage because they are more tender. Whatever you choose to use, is up to you. Plain iceberg lettuce is fine, too, if you can peel the leaves without tearing them.
Without any bread, this is a nutritious lunch and, whatever you do, splurge on the Thanksgiving-style turkey at the deli, unless you have cooked a turkey breast yourself. It is far better than the packaged brands and although they are good, they often have more sodium than you need. There is plenty of sodium in this recipe already.
I think you’ll find this a satisfying lunch meal. I hope you enjoy it!
TURKEY CHEDDAR WRAP
Ingredients
1/4 cup mayonnaise
3 tablespoons chopped dill pickle
2 teaspoons whole-grain mustard
8 large green-leaf lettuce leaves, washed and dried
12 ounces sliced deli turkey (Thanksgiving turkey is best)
4 ounces sliced deli sharp Cheddar cheese
8 thin slices tomatoes
Directions
Step 1. Stir mayonnaise, pickle and mustard together in a small bowl.
Step 2. Overlap 2 lettuce leaves on a clean cutting board. Spread a generous 1 tablespoon of the mayonnaise mixture over the lettuce. Top with 3 ounces turkey, 1 ounce cheese and 2 tomato slices. Roll into a wrap, then cut in half. Repeat with the remaining ingredients.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 Wrap Per Serving: 324 calories; protein 20.7g; carbohydrates 2.8g; dietary fiber 0.6g; fat 21.8g; saturated fat 7g; cholesterol 67.9mg; magnesium 13.4mg; potassium 135.2mg; sodium 826.8mg.
Exchanges: 2 1/2 Fat, 2 Lean Protein, 1 High-Fat Protein, 1/2 Vegetable
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)