WELLSVILLE — Ever wonder about the physical and emotional health benefits of tai chi? Find out about it at a free demonstration when the Tai Chi Society of Western New York brings World Tai Chi Day to Wellsville on Saturday.
This event is sponsored by the Confucius Institute at Alfred University, is free and requires no special equipment.
“Just comfortable clothes and shoes,” said Teresa Brown, one of the organizers.
Brown has practiced tai chi for the last eight years and has instructed classes at the YMCA, in Island Park and at the library.
She says the event is open to anyone and is “to promote awareness of the health benefits” of the discipline.
Tai chi is a self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Each posture flows into the next without pause, ensuring that the body is in constant motion.
According to the Mayo Clinic, tai chi is good for what ails you: “Tai chi is low impact and puts minimal stress on muscles and joints, making it generally safe for all ages and fitness levels. Because tai chi is a low-impact exercise, it may be especially suitable for older adults.”
It lists that the benefits of tea chi may include:
• Decreased stress, anxiety, and depression
• Improved mood
• Improved aerobic capacity
• Increased energy and stamina
• Improved flexibility, balance, and agility
• Improved muscle strength and definition
• Enhance quality of sleep
Brown said World Tai Chi Day is set aside to promote awareness of the benefits of the activity. At 10 a.m. (local time) worldwide, public exhibitions will unfold, starting with the earliest in New Zealand and ending in Hawaii.
“The purpose of Tai Chi Day is to boost the world’s immune system with scientifically proven natural health practices,” Brown said.
“Our local group, the Tai Chi Society of Western NY will be practicing Tai Chi at 10 a.m. for about an hour along the river at the Riverwalk Plaza, Wellsville,” she said. “For those attending it is not necessary to know tai chi. They can follow along or just watch.”
There will be free t-shirts while supply lasts. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.