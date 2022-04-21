Wizarding World’s relevance struggling with ‘Secrets of Dumbledore’

As with the survival of our world, the magical adventures in the Wizarding World are going to end not with a bang, but a whimper.
The success of the original Harry Potter movies that helped define the blockbuster filmmaking model of the 21st century went out with a bang in 2011, and millions of fans around the world were more than happy with the eight-film, 11-year saga coming to a close.
Unfortunately, greed knows no bounds, and five years later a new series of prequel films kicked off with “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” a perfectly fun and entertaining but totally disposable return to the world created by J.K. Rowling. If it had ended there, or stuck with the original film’s point of following the fantastic beasts and visiting where to find them, it would have been great.
However, after a wholly muddled, disappointing sequel in 2018, the third installment, “The Secrets of Dumbledore,” is now in theaters. As more focus is given to characters from the original Harry Potter films and a new big bad guy to rival Voldemort, I can’t help but wonder what fantastic beasts have to do with these movies at all.
Despite Rowling’s personal and political choices in recent years, the world of Harry Potter is something I grew up with and I don’t mind seeing some of these wizards and witches on new adventures. Sadly, it’s obvious there wasn’t a cohesive plan for this series and no one really knows what to do with it as the only thing that seems important is raking in the ticket sales — and they haven’t even been able to do that with this latest disappointment.
In 1930s Europe, Professor Albus Dumbledore (played by Jude Law) knows the powerful, dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelson) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world.
Unable to stop Grindelwald alone, Dumbledore entrusts magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker (Dan Fogler) on a dangerous mission.
Traveling across Europe and Asia, the group encounters old and new fantastic beasts and clashes with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers, including a relative of Dumbledore, Credence (Ezra Miller). But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?
As the story shifts away from the fantastic beasts and onto Dumbledore and Grindelwald, the actors portraying these powerful wizards better be good. After being portrayed by Colin Farrell in disguise in the first film and then by Johnny Depp in the second film before being asked to step down due to negative publicity, Mikkelson steps into the role wonderfully but sadly. He is an incredible actor and brings a lot to the character, but having to get used to a third Grindelwald in three movies feels strange and is an uphill battle from the start.
Meanwhile, Law lovingly portrays Dumbledore as someone who believably becomes the Richard Harris and later Michael Gambon in the Harry Potter films 60 years later. While the rest of the cast does well, especially Fogler as the fish-out-of-water Muggle who steals every scene he’s in, it’s really Mikkelson and Law who make this entry even a little bit enjoyable.
Although they aren’t in it as much, the fantastic beasts themselves are still a treat to see. When the focus is on Newt interacting with everything from a dragon-scaled deer that can peer into your soul to shrimp scorpions that dance and have acid saliva, the world is so much more fun. But with those scenes occurring few and far between, they can’t save this one.
At the very least, the production is gorgeous as always with everything from the sets and costumes to the cinematography and musical score doing a lot of heavy lifting in making the Wizarding World feel real, lived in and worth fighting for. Plus, as a globe-trotting adventure, what the world looks like in Berlin and Bhutan is fascinating to see.
Unfortunately, a pretty picture and couple of unique animals aren’t enough. While we’re told the Dumbledore and Grindelwald story is important, the script and direction never show us that or make us truly care about them. It’s unclear if this will be the final “Fantastic Beasts” adventure, but I think it would be best if it is.