Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ is a pretty disappointment

Due to the head-start they already have in the business, famous actors who become filmmakers later in their careers have such a high bar to pass and much farther to fall if they fail. A handful end up succeeding better than ever suspected — your Clint Eastwoods, Robert Redfords and Ron Howards, to name a select few.
Unsurprisingly, women in the entertainment industry have an even harder time jumping from in front of the camera to behind it. Many remember Barb Streisand co-writing, co-producing, directing and starring in “Yentl” (1983) and “The Prince of Tides” (1991) and receiving little recognition during awards season — even though she absolutely deserved the praise.
In the wake of the #MeToo movement and fourth wave of feminism, some of the best and most popular actresses of the past couple decades are helming their own films. Sophia Coppola and Greta Gerwig earned Oscar noms while Angelina Jolie and Jodie Foster have seen both commercial and critical success.
Olivia Wilde delivered her directorial debut with “Booksmart” in 2019, and the widespread critical acclaim and an instant cult following meant she was the hottest new director in town. Her follow-up, “Don’t Worry Darling,” has become one of the most talked about films of the year, but not for great reasons.
The film’s reportedly troubled production, reports of feuds and bad blood between actors and Wilde and an underwhelming premiere at the Venice International Film Festival might make it worth seeing, but beyond the hullabaloo there sadly isn’t much else in this disappointing sophomore effort.
In the 1950s, Alice (played by Florence Pugh) and Jack (Harry Styles) live in the idealized community of Victory, an experimental company town in the California desert that houses the men who work on a top-secret project led by innovative founder Frank (Chris Pine).
While the husbands toil away, Alice, her best friend Bunny (Wilde) and the other wives enjoy the beauty, luxury and debauchery of their seemingly perfect paradise. There are crooners on the turntable, the latest fashion at the department store, Jell-O in the ice box and no worries about smoking as many Chesterfields as you want.
However, cracks begin to appear in Alice’s idyllic life when a tragedy in the neighborhood and she ventures out to Victory headquarters. Exposing flashes of something sinister lurking below the surface, Alice can’t help but question what she — and everyone — is really doing in Victory.
Wilde has cited a number of influences on the film’s structure and style, including “Inception,” “The Matrix,” “The Truman Show” and “The Stepford Wives.” These are all great movies, but what I see is a great “Twilight Zone” episode. Unfortunately, where this film fails could so easily be improved as an hour of television where the budget and time restraints would scale down and focus the story and style.
If there is one shining beacon it’s the demanding and mesmerizing performance by Pugh playing a crazy woman who isn’t crazy dealing with the madness of this idealized suburban nightmare. She continually proves to be one of the best actors of her generation, and the multilayered character study she puts on her is as terrifying as it is entertaining.
While the entire 1950s aesthetic perfectly balances the historical reality and modern idea of that time — you expect to see the Cleavers or Donna Reed around every corner — once the psychological thriller story begins, that clash of genre is only effective for about 15 minutes before becoming tired and old.
In addition to Pugh, both Wilde and Pine are their expectedly charming selves, and smaller supporting turns from Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll do fit perfectly with Wilde’s world. Sadly, Styles is woefully out of his element. There’s a big difference between performing concerts on stage and “Acting™” in an adult drama, and he just doesn’t have it, looking uncomfortable and awkward from scene one.
If nothing else, “Don’t Worry Darling” will be the perfect movie to have on the TV in the background in a few years when it’s free. There’s a bunch of beautiful people in a beautiful setting, a jazz soundtrack to listen to and a paper-thin plot that you only need to half pay attention to while ironing or cooking dinner or painting your nails.